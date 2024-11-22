Yastrzemski agreed to a one-year, $9.25 million contract with the Giants on Friday to avoid arbitration, Mark Feinsand of MLB.com reports.
The 34-year-old is entering his final season of arbitration eligibility and was floated as a non-tender candidate, but he's instead set to be back for a seventh season in San Francisco. Yastrzemski played in 140 games during 2024 and hit 18 home runs with a .231/.302/.437 slash line.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Getting breather•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Hits three-run homer in win•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Leadoff blast again in win•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Sets tone in blowout win•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Getting rest Saturday•