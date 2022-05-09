Yastrzemski went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, an additional RBI and two walks in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Cardinals.
Yastrzemski put the Giants ahead for the first time with a sacrifice fly to plate Luis Gonzalez in the second inning. In the sixth, Yastrzemski took Cardinals reliever Genesis Cabrera yard for what was the game-winning hit. Through five games in May, Yastrzemski is 6-for-16 with three RBI and two runs scored. The outfielder is up to a .295/.371/.410 slash line with two homers, six RBI and eight runs scored in 19 contests overall.
