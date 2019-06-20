Yastrzemski went 1-for-3 with a home run in Wednesday's 9-2 loss to the Dodgers.

Despite southpaw Rich Hill taking the mound for the Dodgers, Yastrzemski surprisingly got the start and made the most of it by hitting his third long ball of the season, this time off left-handed reliever Caleb Ferguson in the sixth inning. The 28-year-old has struggled to maintain a consistent spot in the lineup and usually excels against right-handers. Overall, he's hitting .250/.316/.426 with 11 runs scored and eight RBI.

