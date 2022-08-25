Yastrzemski went 2-for-3 with a stolen base and a run scored in Wednesday's 6-1 loss to the Tigers.

This was Yastrzemski's first multi-hit effort since Aug. 12, though he picked up his second stolen base in his last three games. He's gone just 3-for-36 with no extra-base hits in his last 11 contests, lowering his slash line to .211/.310/.377 with 12 home runs, 44 RBI, 54 runs scored and a career-high five steals through 111 games this year.