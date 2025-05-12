Yastrzemski went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two stolen bases in Sunday's extra-inning loss to Minnesota.

Yastrzemski knocked singles in the first, fifth and ninth innings for his first three-hit performance of the year. He added two steals to double his season total. His last stolen base was in Houston on April 2. Yastrzemski is now slashing .276/.374/.449 with 12 extra-base hits and 20 runs scored through 36 games.