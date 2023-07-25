Yastrzemski is out of the lineup Tuesday versus the Athletics.
Yastrzemski has gone 0-for-20 over his last six games and is slashing just .085/.232/.192 in 56 plate appearances since the beginning of July. Joc Pederson, Luis Matos and Austin Slater are starting across the outfield for the Giants on Tuesday.
