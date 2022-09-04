Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Phillies, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

The lefty-hitting Yastrzemski will retreat to the bench for the series finale with the Phillies bringing southpaw Ranger Suarez to the hill. The righty-hitting Lewis Brinson steps in for Yastrzemski as the Giants' starting center fielder.

