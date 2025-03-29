Now Playing

Yastrzemski is out of the lineup Saturday against the Reds, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The Reds will send left-hander Nick Lodolo to the mound to start Saturday's contest, so the lefty-hitting Yastrzemski will begin the game on the bench. Luis Matos will fill the void in right field and bat sixth.

