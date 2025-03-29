Yastrzemski is out of the lineup Saturday against the Reds, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The Reds will send left-hander Nick Lodolo to the mound to start Saturday's contest, so the lefty-hitting Yastrzemski will begin the game on the bench. Luis Matos will fill the void in right field and bat sixth.
More News
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Sitting down Saturday•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Hits second spring homer•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Sticking in San Francisco•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Getting breather•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Sitting versus southpaw•
-
Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Hits three-run homer in win•