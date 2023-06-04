Giants manager Gabe Kapler said Yastrzemski is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles due to side tightness, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The injury explains why the lefty-hitting Yastrzemski finds himself on the bench versus a right-handed starting pitcher (Tyler Wells). Kapler downplayed any concern about the injury, and with the benefit of a team off day Monday, Yastrzemski could be ready to reclaim his regular role in center field when the Giants return to action Tuesday in Colorado.