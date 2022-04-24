Yastrzemski was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Sunday after testing positive for the virus, Evan Webeck of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The 31-year-old is experiencing mild symptoms and will now be unavailable until he clears MLB's testing protocols. Luis Gonzalez, who was called up Friday and made his first start of the season Saturday, could have an expanded role in Yastrzemski's absence.
