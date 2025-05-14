Yastrzemski went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, one stolen base and one run scored in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

This was Yastrzemski's second three-hit effort in the last three games. The outfielder also has three steals in that span and is up to five thefts on the year, matching his career high from 2022. He's not a particularly speedy player, but he's started 2025 in great form, his best since the abbreviated 2020 campaign. He's slashing .284/.385/.463 with five home runs, 17 RBI, 21 runs scored and nine doubles across 38 contests. He still sits against southpaws most of the time, but he's been an effective table-setter against right-handed pitchers.