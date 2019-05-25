Yastrzemski's contract was selected from Triple-A Sacramento prior to Saturday's game against the Diamondbacks, Gordon Edes of Fenway Sports Group reports.

A former Orioles farmhand and the grandson of Carl Yastrzemski, the 28-year-old outfielder was hitting .316/.414/.676 with 12 home runs in 40 games at Triple-A. Given his age, and the fact that this will be his big-league debut, Yastrzemski is likely just a Quadruple-A hitter at this point, but his success this season makes him slightly interesting in very deep leagues.