Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a solo homer, a double, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 5-4 win over the Cardinals.

Yastrzemski got his night going with a solo blast in the fourth inning off of Jake Woodford to put the Giants ahead 2-1. He then added an RBI double against Ryan Helsley in the ninth and came around to score on Blake Sabol's walk-off homer. Yastrzemski now has nine hits over his last five games and is slashing a healthy .291/.315/.535 with five long balls, 13 RBI, 15 runs and a 3:21 BB:K over 89 plate appearances.