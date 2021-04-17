Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a triple, a double and a run scored in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Marlins.

Yastrzemski doubled in the fourth inning and scored on an Evan Longoria single. In the sixth, Yastrzemski hit his first triple of the year but couldn't come home again. The 30-year-old outfielder is slashing just .186/.300/.419 with two homers, a stolen base, three RBI and five runs scored across 50 plate appearances this year.