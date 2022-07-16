Yastrzemski went 2-for-4 with a grand slam and a walk in Friday's 8-5 win over the Brewers.

Yastrzemski delivered the biggest hit of the game, a walkoff grand slam against Brewers closer Josh Hader. The homer was Yastrzemski's first since June 26 and his ninth of the campaign. He's posted three multi-hit efforts in his last seven games, going 8-for-25 (.320) in that span. For the season, the outfielder is slashing .236/.335/.416 with 38 RBI, 41 runs scored and three stolen bases in 313 plate appearances.