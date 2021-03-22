Yastrzemski has gone 8-for-26 with two home runs, a triple and a 2:8 BB:K through his first 10 Cactus League games.

Yastrzemski has more or less picked up where he left off last season; his .973 OPS this spring is five points above the mark he posted in his breakout 2020 campaign. Some dropoff in last year's numbers should be expected over the course of a normal 162-game season (and especially if Oracle Park reopens the closed archways that made the venue more favorable in 2020 for lefty pull hitters like Yastrzemski), but the 30-year-old should remain an asset in batting average while compiling counting stats at a steady clip.