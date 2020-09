Yastrzemski (calf) could appear off the bench Wednesday against the Rockies, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

This seemingly rules Yastrzemski out of the starting lineup, but he will do agility work on the field before the game, and if that goes well, he could come in as a pinch hitter. He has been running on a treadmill and taking batting practice, so it sounds like he could return to the starting lineup before the end of the week.