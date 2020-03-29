Giants' Mike Yastrzemski: Working in center field
Yastrzemski could start in center field and bat leadoff for the Giants once operations resumes, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
The 29-year-old appeared in 107 games as a rookie in 2019 with an .852 OPS and 21 home runs, and he's poised for a more significant role this season. Yastrzemski mostly played in the corner outfield last year, but he was seeing significant time in center field during spring training and could split regular-season action there with Mauricio Dubon.
