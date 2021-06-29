Yastrzemski was diagnosed with a right shin contusion and is considered day-to-day after he exited Monday's 3-2 loss to the Dodgers in the seventh inning, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Yastrzemski was in pain after he fouled a ball off himself in the top of the seventh, but he was able to stay in the game and completed the at-bat by striking out swinging. The Giants pulled him from the contest in the next half inning, with Mike Tauchman stepping in for Yastrzemski in right field. Fortunately for Yastrzemski, X-rays conducted after the game cleared him of structural damage, but he won't be a lock to rejoin the lineup in Tuesday's series finale.