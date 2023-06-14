Haniger (forearm) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Haniger was hit by a pitch and suffered a fractured forearm in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals and he will now be unavailable for the foreseeable future. Although he's eligible to return in 10 days, that seems very unlikely considering the specific injury he sustained. More information on the outfielder's status will likely be provided after Haniger undergoes additional imaging. In the meantime, Luis Matos was called up from Triple-A Sacramento and will make his major-league debut Wednesday versus St. Louis.