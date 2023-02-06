Duron, who signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Dec. 10, will join the MLB team for spring training.

The 27-year-old Duron reached the majors for the first time in 2022, making one relief appearance for the Phillies in July. He otherwise spent the 2022 campaign at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, logging a 2.77 ERA, 1.54 WHIP and 63:29 K:BB in 48.2 innings. After electing free agency following the season and catching on with the Giants, Duron will compete for a spot in San Francisco's Opening Day bullpen, but he'll most likely begin the year at Triple-A Sacramento.