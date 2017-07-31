Giants' Nick Hundley: Back in action Monday

Hundley (head) is starting at catcher and batting eighth Monday against the A's, John Shea of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Hundley got a couple of games off after taking a foul ball off his mask Friday, and it appears he's now ready to return to action. He passed all concussion tests, so the Giants were likely playing it safe with him as he was still experiencing some mild headaches. The 33-year-old, who is slashing .258/.281/.428 in 58 games (169 plate appearances) this season, will face rookie right-hander Paul Blackburn in his return to the lineup.