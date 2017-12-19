Giants' Nick Hundley: Back with Giants on one-year deal

Hundley re-signed with the Giants on a one-year deal Tuesday.

He slots back in as Buster Posey's clear backup, with little to zero competition for that spot. The 34-year-old backstop hit .244/.272/.418 with nine home runs in 303 plate appearances last season. His .174 ISO actually ranked second on the team (behind Brandon Belt) among hitters with 300 plate appearances. He should be in for a very similar amount of playing time again in 2018.