Hundley is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rockies, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Hundley has sported a hot bat while starting the past three games, going 5-for-10 with a pair of doubles and two runs. He'll continue to serve as the Giants' primary catcher over the final two weeks of the season, but Aramis Garcia will relieve him behind the dish in the series finale.

