Hundley went 2-for-3 in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Phillies.

Hundley got the nod behind the dish with Buster Posey (elbow) sidelined with a minor injury. The latter was reportedly available off the bench, indicating that he won't require additional time off. However, with Brandon Belt (appendicitis) sidelined for three weeks, Hundley should see extra starts against southpaws, with Posey moving to first base to mask Pablo Sandoval's inability to hit lefties.

More News
Our Latest Stories