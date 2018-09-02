Hundley is the club's No. 1 catcher following Buster Posey's (hip) season-ending surgery, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Manager Bruce Bochy confirmed that Hundley has earned the right to start over Aramis Garcia, though Hundley has helped more behind the plate than in the batter's box (.237/.298/.420 in 225 plate appearances). Fantasy players in leagues with two-catcher lineups could find the veteran occasionally useful merely for the playing time, but the batting-average drawback might negate any positives from the compilation of mediocre-at-best counting stats.