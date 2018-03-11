Giants' Nick Hundley: Continues hot spring

Hundley went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and a home run in Saturday's 11-7 victory over the Angels.

This was the veteran's second homer in just 15 spring at-bats. While he won't have standard-league value serving as Buster Posey's backup this season, the 34-year-old will see an extra handful of starts compared to other backup catchers on days where Posey slides over to first base against southpaws.