Giants' Nick Hundley: Could take over as starter
With news of Buster Posey potentially needing hip surgery before season's end, Hundley could take over as the Giants' starting catcher down the stretch.
Posey has been dealing with an nagging hip injury for a good portion of the season, and the club acknowledged that surgery will be necessary. The All-Star catcher will reportedly start Wednesday, so the procedure won't be imminent, but the Giants' withering playoff hopes could result in shutting the catcher down before season's end. If that holds true, Hundley figures to take over as the primary option behind the dish, which would boost his value in two-catcher formats after slashing .242/.291/.442 with nine homers over 202 plate appearances this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Innings piling up for these 16
Innings limits have become so common in today's game that they're hardly a talking point anymore,...
-
Waivers: Wilson just a distraction
Bryse Wilson had a strong major-league debut, but Scott White says there isn't enough opportunity...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 22
The Twins have a number of emerging options poised to make an impact in Week 22 (Aug. 20-26),...
-
Week 22 two-start pitcher rankings
Michael Kopech isn't a sure bet to make two starts in his Week 22 (Aug. 20-26), but our Scott...
-
Waivers: Consider Castillo, Musgrove
Miss out on adding hot-shot prospect Michael Kopech? Chris Towers identifies a few high-upside...
-
Michael Kopech's here — get excited
Pitching prospects aren't as likely as hitting prospects to make an immediate impact in Fantasy...