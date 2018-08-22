With news of Buster Posey potentially needing hip surgery before season's end, Hundley could take over as the Giants' starting catcher down the stretch.

Posey has been dealing with an nagging hip injury for a good portion of the season, and the club acknowledged that surgery will be necessary. The All-Star catcher will reportedly start Wednesday, so the procedure won't be imminent, but the Giants' withering playoff hopes could result in shutting the catcher down before season's end. If that holds true, Hundley figures to take over as the primary option behind the dish, which would boost his value in two-catcher formats after slashing .242/.291/.442 with nine homers over 202 plate appearances this season.