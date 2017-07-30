Giants' Nick Hundley: Dealing with headache following foul tip off mask

Hundley passed all concussion tests but is still day-to-day after taking a foul ball off his catcher's mask Friday, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.

Hundley was reportedly going to catch Saturday night's game as well while Brandon Belt was sidelined, but his headache was bad enough that he was kept on the bench. It seems like there aren't any major issues in play here, although the Giants do have a catcher from the minor leagues with the team in case Hundley needs a DL stint. Consider him day-to-day for now.

