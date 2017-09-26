Giants' Nick Hundley: Drives in four Monday

Hundley went 2-for-4 with a home run and four RBI in a 9-2 win over Arizona on Monday.

The veteran backstop has seen an increase in playing time this month with Buster Posey receiving the majority of his starts at first base. Hundley has started 14 of the team's 21 September games, batting .214 with four homers and 10 RBI over that span. Those numbers are good enough for owners in two-catcher formats.