Giants' Nick Hundley: Drives in two Sunday
Hundley (concussion) started behind the dish, going 2-for-3 with a triple and a pair of RBI in Sunday's 4-3 win over Pittsburgh.
Hundley entered the league's concussion protocol after taking a foul ball to the mask earlier in the week. The veteran made a pinch-hit appearance Friday, and his presence in the starting nine Sunday put his head injury concerns to rest. Hundley had started eight of the Giants' 17 contests prior to the the injury, but the backup catcher's playing time will take a slight hit when Brandon Belt (knee) returns from the disabled list Tuesday, forcing Buster Posey to make most of his starts behind the plate.
