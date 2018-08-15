Hundley was ejected in the seventh inning of Tuesday's game against the Dodgers following a dustup with Yasiel Puig.

Puig was visibly frustrated after fouling a pitch off himself, at which point Hundley said something and things escalated from there, with Puig eventually taking a swipe at Hundley before dugouts cleared. Both players were tossed. Hundley went 1-for-2 with a walk and a strikeout prior to getting replaced by Brandon Belt, with Buster Posey sliding from first base to catcher. Puig seems more likely than Hundley to get a suspension, but even if Hundley were suspended, the Giants could just let him serve the suspension over a stretch when Posey was scheduled to catch.