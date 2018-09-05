Giants' Nick Hundley: Heads to bench
Hundley is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Rockies, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Hundley is serving as the team's No. 1 catcher with Buster Posey (hip) done for the season, but he'll take a seat on the bench following four straight starts. Aramis Garcia is starting behind the plate.
