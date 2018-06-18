Giants' Nick Hundley: Hits eighth home run
Hundley went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Dodgers.
With Buster Posey getting a day off, Hundley hit cleanup for the Giants and took advantage by hitting his eighth home run of the season in the first inning off left-hander Caleb Ferguson. Even with Brandon Belt back in the lineup, Hundley figures to see playing time against left-handers, as he entered Sunday's contest slugging .635 against them in 52 at-bats this season.
