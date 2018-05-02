Hundley went 4-for-5 with two doubles, a home run, four runs scored and three RBI in Wednesday's 9-4 win over the Padres.

The homer was his third of the season, while the four hits tied his career high. Hundley had only 11 hits in 16 games coming into Wednesday, but the big performance rocketed his slash line up to .326/.367/.609.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories