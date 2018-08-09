Hundley is going through concussion protocol after getting hit in the mask with a foul tip Tuesday against Houston, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

If Hundley isn't cleared to play, Aramis Garcia is with the team and he'll promoted to the big club while Hundley is on the mend. The Giants are optimistic that he'll be good to go within the next few days, though more news on his status should emerge shortly.