Giants' Nick Hundley: Out of Friday's lineup
Hundley is not in the lineup against the Mets on Friday, Kerry Crowley of the Bay Area News Group reports.
Hundley will retreat to the bench following five straight starts. Aramis Garcia will handle the catching duties in his place.
