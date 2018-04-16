Hundley went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a strikeout in Sunday's loss to the Padres.

Hundley got the start for the second game in a row with Buster Posey nursing a swollen right thumb, but the injury isn't believed to be anything major, so Hundley will likely return to a reserve role in short order. Even after the two-hit showing, the 34-year-old has just a .174/.240/.174 slash line on the young season.