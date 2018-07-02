Hundley went 3-for-5 with a walk, double, RBI and run scored Sunday against the Diamondbacks.

Hundley got a rare start in place of Buster Posey, who received a routine day off. He took advantage of the opportunity by reaching base four times, the second time he has accomplished that this season. His value is limited due to lack of playing time, but he has maintained a career-best .515 slugging percentage through 132 at-bats this season.

