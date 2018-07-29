Hundley went 1-for-3 with a solo home run Saturday against the Brewers.

Hundley took Jhoulys Chacin deep in the sixth inning to record his ninth home run of the season, accounting for the Giants only run on Saturday. He got the starting nod at catcher in place of Buster Posey, and while he continues to see at-bats sparingly, he is posting a career-best .484 slugging percentage.

