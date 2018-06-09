Hundley went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBI during Friday's loss to the Nationals.

Hundley cranked a three-run home run in the third inning to get San Francisco on the board, but they'd end up falling 7-5. He's put together a five-game hitting streak, collecting three extra-base hits, two homers and five RBI over that span. Through 35 games this season, he's driven in 20 runs and has a .857 OPS.