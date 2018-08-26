Giants' Nick Hundley: Takes over at catcher
Hundley started and went 1-for-2 with two walks, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's win over Texas.
Buster Posey (hip) was held out of the lineup and will undergo season-ending surgery Monday, so Hundley will take over as the Giants' primary catcher. Rookie catcher Aramis Garcia will replace Posey on the 25-man roster, and should also get a bit of run down the stretch. As of right now, Hundley appears to be the catcher to grab in deeper formats after slashing .241/.299/.436 with nine homers as a backup this season.
