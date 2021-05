Tropeano allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk with one strikeout in two innings in a 6-3 loss to the Dodgers on Saturday.

Tropeano got through the sixth inning with relatively little trouble, but he struggled in the seventh. The right-hander was solid in a multi-inning role for Pittsburgh last year with a 1.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB across 15.2 innings. He'll likely fill a similar role for as long as he's on San Francisco's major-league roster.