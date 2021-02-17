Tropeano signed a minor-league contract with the Giants on Tuesday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The right-hander had a strong showing with the Pirates in 2020 with a 1.15 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 19:4 K:BB over 15.2 innings out of the bullpen, but he was still let go early in the offseason. Tropeano has primarily worked as a reliever over the past two seasons, but there's a chance the Giants could give him a look as a starter in spring training.