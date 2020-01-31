Play

Vincent signed with the Giants as a non-roster invitee Friday, Chris Cotillo of The Springfield Republican reports.

Vincent joined the Giants on a similar deal last offseason. He went on to throw 30.2 innings for San Francisco and another 14.0 with the Phillies, finishing with a respectable 4.43 ERA, a 24.2 percent strikeout rate and a 6.2 percent walk rate.

