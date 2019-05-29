Vincent was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday with a right pectoral strain, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Vincent suffered the injury during Tuesday's game against the Marlins, and it's serious enough to keep him sidelined for at least the next 10 days. Willams Jerez was recalled from Triple-A Sacramento to take Vincent's spot on the roster and in the bullpen.

