The Giants informed Vincent on Friday that he won a spot on the team's Opening Day roster, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Vincent hasn't turned in an overly impressive camp, but manager Bruce Bochy suggested the right-hander's strong track record at the big-league level weighed heavily into him making the roster. Over parts of seven seasons in the majors, Vincent has compiled a 3.17 ERA while striking out a batter per inning.