Giants' Nick Vincent: Makes Opening Day roster
The Giants informed Vincent on Friday that he won a spot on the team's Opening Day roster, Henry Schulman of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Vincent hasn't turned in an overly impressive camp, but manager Bruce Bochy suggested the right-hander's strong track record at the big-league level weighed heavily into him making the roster. Over parts of seven seasons in the majors, Vincent has compiled a 3.17 ERA while striking out a batter per inning.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Gennett injury proves costly
With no sign of Nick Senzel, Scooter Gennett's injury leaves Fantasy players without much to...
-
Who does Scott White keep drafting?
Sometimes sleeper and breakout picks are just too trendy, forcing our Scott White to find new...
-
Second Base Tiers 3.0
Second base is probably the weakest infield position, but it offers some intriguing depth in...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, best picks
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball: Sleepers and rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.