Giants' Nick Vincent: Rough outing as opener
Vincent (0-2) took the loss Tuesday as the Giants were toppled 7-3 by the Blue Jays, giving up three runs on four hits in one inning of work.
The first hit he gave up was launched 438 feet to left-center field by Vlad Guerrero Jr., the rookie's first big-league homer, and things didn't get much better from there for Vincent. He now sports a 3.24 ERA and 25:6 K:BB through 25 innings, but his shaky outing in his first appearance as an opener this season might ensure he returns to a lower-leverage role in middle relief.
