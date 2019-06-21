Vincent (pectoral) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Friday, Kerry Crowley of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Vincent landed on the 10-day IL in late May with a right pectoral strain and was originally expected to miss 2-to-3 weeks, but he's now looking at a more extended absence. The 32-year-old will be eligible to be activated in late July, though the current stage of his recovery remains unclear.

