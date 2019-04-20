Vincent tossed two scoreless innings while giving up a walk and striking out a pair in a 4-1 loss to the Pirates on Friday.

Vincent turned in his fourth consecutive scoreless outing, bringing his ERA down to 2.03 in the process. The 32-year-old has been serving as the Giants' long reliever, leading the club in appearances (nine), innings (13.1) and multi-inning games (four). Despite Vincent's hot start to the season, the soft-tossing righty's fantasy value is dampened by a pedestrian strikeout rate (6.8 K/9) and zero holds.